Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 549,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

