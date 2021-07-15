UnMarshal Tops 24 Hour Volume of $458,506.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $458,506.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00113645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00150923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,587.66 or 0.99985907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.00948083 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.