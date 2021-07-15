UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 5.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 11,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,002,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

