UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

UPH opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

