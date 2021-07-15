Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

UBP stock remained flat at $$16.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.78 million, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

