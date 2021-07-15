Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBP remained flat at $$16.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $653.78 million, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

