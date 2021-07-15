Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 6.6% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.43. 561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,937. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.39 and a twelve month high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.