Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $86.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

