Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 261.8% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter.

BNDW opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

