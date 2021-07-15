Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

