Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in June

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

