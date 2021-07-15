Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in June

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.32.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
