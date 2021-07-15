Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 105,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.27. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

