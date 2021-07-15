Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

