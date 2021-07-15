Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,174 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,414,462. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $315.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.