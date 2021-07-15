Veles Reaches Market Cap of $53,328.49 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Veles has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $53,328.49 and $26.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,829.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.98 or 0.06060362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.20 or 0.01426993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00394944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00137027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00608638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00405305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00316147 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,056 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

