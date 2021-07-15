Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.95 and last traded at $67.95. 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Venture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.48.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life and medical science products.

