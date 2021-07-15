Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $32.83 million and $393,048.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00853987 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

