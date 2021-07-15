Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

VNE stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

