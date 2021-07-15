Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Mark C. Dely Sells 9,011 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,646.29.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

