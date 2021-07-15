Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.