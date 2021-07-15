Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in June

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vericity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vericity by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericity by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

