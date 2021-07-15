Veritable L.P. Acquires 701 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

