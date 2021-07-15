Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

