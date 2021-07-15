Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

