Veritable L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

