Veritable L.P. Sells 2,198 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.5% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $39,884,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 25.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.