Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,105. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $17,548,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

