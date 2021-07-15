Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $85,149.90 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $85,149.90.

VIAV opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.