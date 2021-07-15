Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

