Viking Global Investors LP Acquires 3,226,204 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 2.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $790,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $70.51. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.