Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $72,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

Shares of KRTX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.76. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,545. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.32.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.