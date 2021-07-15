Viking Global Investors LP Has $512.42 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.92% of Moody’s worth $512,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,290. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.83. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

