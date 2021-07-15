Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $108.95 Million Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,352,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,948,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 7.05% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,616,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,044,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,732,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWTX. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,443. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

