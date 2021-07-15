Viking Global Investors LP Sells 1,547,219 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,547,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $194,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 78.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 110.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 215.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 456,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 11,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,021. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.