Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vir Biotechnology worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,517. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

