Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Saratoga Investment worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

