Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $22,783,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

