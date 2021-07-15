Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $808.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

