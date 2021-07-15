Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GLAD stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.44%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

