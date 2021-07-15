Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000.

NAACU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,089. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

