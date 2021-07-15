Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $18,639,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,447,000.

KINZ stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

