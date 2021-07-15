Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

