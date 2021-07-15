Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,362. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.