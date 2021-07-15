Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

