Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

