Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

American Express stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

