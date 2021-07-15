Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,793,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

