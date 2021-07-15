Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.