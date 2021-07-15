Vivo Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 1.70% of Curis worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Curis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Curis by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 23,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $670.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.89. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

