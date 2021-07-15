Vivo Capital LLC Makes New $127.40 Million Investment in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,871,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,404,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics accounts for 4.5% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 3,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

